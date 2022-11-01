15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting

Police say the shooting was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds. (WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.(CNN Newsource)

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported. Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.

Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
A winter sunrise from January 2022
Turn the clocks back, daylight saving time ends this weekend
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
2 rappers at site of fatal Houston shooting
RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
Traffic crash I-81N, Rockingham County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford