Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday Oct. 31 at approximately 3:45 PM at her Verona home.

She was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 1 by a family member.

Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown is a 16-year-old white female, is 5′10, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Cheyenne has black hair with red underneath and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket, and white and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, they are advised to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

