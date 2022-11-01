Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in locating runaway juvenile
By Taylor Rizzari and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday Oct. 31 at approximately 3:45 PM at her Verona home.

She was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 1 by a family member.

Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown is a 16-year-old white female, is 5′10, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Cheyenne has black hair with red underneath and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket, and white and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, they are advised to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

