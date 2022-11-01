Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater.

The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including many well-known songs.

The performance is free and open to the public, and takes place at the Sipe Center located at 100 N. Main Street in the town of Bridgewater.

For more information you can read the event page here.

