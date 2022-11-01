Denton Family Foundation presents check to First Tee

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $53,000 to First Tee in Harrisonburg on Tuesday morning.

The foundation hosted its 20th annual golf tournament to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year golfers and local sponsors raised a record-breaking amount towards First Tee.

First Tee focuses on empowering kids and teens through the game of golf. They’re a development organization that helps build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience.

“We believe in giving back to the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. Making sure the children have an opportunity to have sports, music, and education in their life. We believe something like this gives everyone an opportunity.” said Linda Denton

“I think giving back to the community is a way of showing and enjoying the community. It’s not just the Dentons. It’s the whole community. It takes a large number of people, it takes a large number of donors, and it takes everybody to make this successful. So giving back to Harrisonburg is a small part of what the Dentons can do.” said Terri Denton

First Tee is located at 690 Garbers Church Road in Harrisonburg, and you can learn more about the Denton Family Foundation by clicking here

