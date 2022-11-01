First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million passengers in 2020.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier.

Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County...
Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. (WHSV)

Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long.

While Contour may not be familiar to Valley travelers, their partnerships provide connections around the world.

“Contour Airlines has an airline agreement with American Airlines, which means you can book your travel all on one ticket from Shenandoah on Contour, and connect it with an American flight. Your baggage will be transferred seamlessly,” said Marketing and Communications Manager with SHD, Heather Ream.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million passengers in 2020.

“Charlotte is a great hub for our community because there are over 600 connecting opportunities a day,” said Ream.

SHD made the change after Skywest announced in March they were discontinuing service. SHD’s last day with Skywest was Oct. 30. When bids opened on SHD, four airlines answered the call.

The airport commission chose Contour for many reasons.

“They had the great connecting opportunities in Charlotte through their agreement with American, and they just have a wonderful reputation in the markets they already serve for on-time reliability, for customer service,” said Ream.

Even for those who like to keep their feet on the ground, airport staff and commissioners said this is a good move for the Valley.

“It helps us with our economic development efforts in the region, it helps us with tourism, bringing folks to the valley, and it helps us with talent attraction with our companies and universities in the area,” said Maggie Ragon, Staunton Representative for the SHD Airport Commission.

To book tickets, you can check out one of the following websites: Contour, American Airlines, SHD.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million passengers in 2020. (WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
A winter sunrise from January 2022
Turn the clocks back, daylight saving time ends this weekend
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

Latest News

This was in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary...
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
New developments could help housing market in the Valley
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, will perform Nov. 6. (Bridgewater College)
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center
There are more than 2,600 pets in the care of the RHSPCA.
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA emphasizes importance of microchipping