Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment.

Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush.

And at least one mining company has been exploring for gold deposits in Buckingham County.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences said Virginia lacks an effective and consistent process for reviewing the potential impacts of possible gold mining, “making it unlikely that robust site-specific impact assessments will take place.”

