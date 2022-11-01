Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools.

“I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we had to get everyone together,” Eleanor Tjaden, supervisor of the Harrisonburg High School walkout said.

Tjaden said she expected 30 people to attend the walkout Tuesday but more than 100 showed up to make their voices heard.

“The fact that this is student-led shows there’s a lot more passion that we’re willing to come out here and take those risks,” Tjaden said.

Tjaden said the walkout has been in the planning phase since Governor Youngkin released his model policies for the treatment of transgender students in Virginia’s public schools.

“I just want to protect my friends,” Tjaden said. “If it were a perfect world obviously we wouldn’t even have to do this.”

More than 70,000 comments were made on the public comment forum on this matter before the Oct. 26 deadline.

There are comments both in opposition and favor of the governor’s policies.

One anonymous commenter wrote they “strongly support governor Youngkin’s 2022 policy for parental rights.”

One commenter who opposed the policy wrote “children have the right to be themselves and no policy should assume they are mere extensions of their parent’s will. This will only encourage harm against trans kids, disguised as concern.”

“I hope that more people take youth trans citizens more seriously. I feel like we’re often told ‘oh it’s just a phase you’re just confused’ and we’re not taken seriously because of our age and not because of how we feel,” Tjaden said.

Tjaden said, as of now there are no other walkouts planned for the future.

“I think we’re getting our message across pretty well,” Tjaden said.

