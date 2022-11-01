Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations.

Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in safety as well.

“Anytime there is a holiday and increase in traffic, we certainly want everyone to be cautious of what’s going on around them but also be cautious of what they’re doing whether its limiting distractions by cell phone or understanding your surroundings a little bit better,” HPD Lieutenant Chris Monahan said.

Harrisonburg Police Department says, overall, they were successful in maintaining a safe Halloween weekend.

