Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way.

Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E. Main Street in Luray.

“Usually we just go for a purple and orange theme with lights. It’s evolved over the years,” Lukas said. “[We have] 12-foot skeletons, a 12-foot werewolf.”

This year, they learned about Skeletons for Hope which allows people to show off their love for Halloween and raises money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Total, it’s over 600 homes across the country,” Lukas said. “I think we’re at 620 right now and we’ve raised over $160,000 this year.”

Donating is easy. You just need to scan the QR code on the sign in the Good’s front yard and it will take you to an online donation page. It is the Good family’s first year participating, but it won’t be their last.

“Our goal this year was $300 and we’ve met our goal so hopefully we continue to make some more,” Amanda said.

They said they will keep the donation page out front for a few more weeks if you want to stop by to check it out. You can also donate online by clicking here.

