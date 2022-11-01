Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way.

Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E. Main Street in Luray.

“Usually we just go for a purple and orange theme with lights. It’s evolved over the years,” Lukas said. “[We have] 12-foot skeletons, a 12-foot werewolf.”

This year, they learned about Skeletons for Hope which allows people to show off their love for Halloween and raises money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Total, it’s over 600 homes across the country,” Lukas said. “I think we’re at 620 right now and we’ve raised over $160,000 this year.”

Donating is easy. You just need to scan the QR code on the sign in the Good’s front yard and it will take you to an online donation page. It is the Good family’s first year participating, but it won’t be their last.

“Our goal this year was $300 and we’ve met our goal so hopefully we continue to make some more,” Amanda said.

They said they will keep the donation page out front for a few more weeks if you want to stop by to check it out. You can also donate online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
A winter sunrise from January 2022
Turn the clocks back, daylight saving time ends this weekend
Tai'Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Farmville.
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

Latest News

Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Tai'Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Farmville.
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season
Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley