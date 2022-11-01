New developments could help housing market in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction.

Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down.

“Sometime in the second quarter of this year, 2022, as the feds started raising the prime rate and interests rates began increasing we saw demand start to taper off a little bit, and now its definitely cooling down,” Luke Smith, realtor and associate broker at Funkhouser Real Estate Group said.

Smith said the holidays and daylight savings time normally slow trends down this time of year, but rate increases have halted the demand even more.

“The 30-year mortgage has gone from around 3% to around 7% in the last 12 months,” Smith said.

Smith said any new developments will help balance the market.

”We have a housing shortage here in the Valley both houses for rent and for sale so any new development -- apartment buildings, townhouses, single-family homes they’re all needed,” Smith said.

Smith said the demand and inventory available are unbalanced in the Valley.

”We’re still low inventory and more demand than inventory to meet it so new developments I generally view as a very positive thing,” Smith said.

Smith said although the number of buyers has gone down, he still expects an active spring market in the new year.

