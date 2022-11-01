Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
A winter sunrise from January 2022
Turn the clocks back, daylight saving time ends this weekend
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

Latest News

Wyoming homeowners were surprised by a mountain lion found in their window cellar.
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in cellar
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Nov 1
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Nov 1
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
‘A monster’: Families, wounded confront Parkland shooter
Debbie Hixon, wife of shooting victim Chris Hixon, addresses the shooter ahead of his...
'You stole him from us:' Victim's family addresses Parkland shooter at sentencing