TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239S in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

