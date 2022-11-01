TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford
Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239S in Rockingham County.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239S in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash.
According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
