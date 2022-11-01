VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two people in Spotsylvania County.

The VSP say the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Two people were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were hit from behind by a red pickup truck. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the passenger side.

A male, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

A female, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.

