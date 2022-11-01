Waynesboro man pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - James Plecker pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old in Augusta County Circuit Court Monday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Nov. 26, 2021, of a possible sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile.

54-year-old Plecker was arrested and charged with one count of object sexual penetration in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.2, and one count of aggravated sexual battery in violation of VA Code 18.2-67.3.

During his plea hearing on Oct. 31, 2022, Plecker pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual battery charge. The object sexual penetration charged was nolle prossed.

Plecker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. He will be back in court for sentencing on Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:15 a.m.

