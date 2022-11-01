Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly.

“It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.

Items on the agenda are simply a wish list of what Staunton City Council wants to improve the Queen City. The agenda has been proposed every year Brenda Mead has been on council and there are some missed items she hopes get on.

“I felt that it was appropriate to remind our senator and delegate that women in Staunton do not want further restrictions on women’s reproduction rights,” Mead said.

Mead says she is passionate about items like abortion rights and same-sex marriage because she wants the agenda to reflect and better the community.

The Virginia Municipal League, which lobbies for all member localities’ agendas, does not have these issues on their agenda.

“These are my friends here in Staunton so this argument that this is a national issue and that we shouldn’t be including it in our agenda is not logical,” Mead said.

The council wants their agenda focused on issues that affect change like state funding going towards building an economic interest.

“The more you send, the more watered down it’s going to become and we really need to focus on some issues that can receive the attention and concentration of our state elected officials,” Mayor Oakes said.

Any changes to the agenda have to be passed by a majority vote.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.