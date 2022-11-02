Armed standoff at New Hope Road

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports an armed standoff at New Hope Road took place on Nov. 1
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check.

According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.

The ACSO says many attempts were made by deputies to get the man to surrender, and eventually the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, negotiation and K-9 teams were called to the scene.

Around 5 hours later, the man was taken into custody.

The man, Allen Dale Kisamore from Staunton was arrested and charged with Virginia Code, 18.2-282-Brandishing a firearm, 18.2-460-obstruction of justice and 18.2-137- destruction of property.

Kisamore was transported to Augusta Health where he was treated and released due to minor injuries sustained by the use of impact beanbag rounds, and he is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

“This was an isolated incident that was quickly contained by the deputies and resolved the best way possible for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

You can read the full release here.

