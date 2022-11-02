Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to the 1800 block of Parkersburg TPKE on Halloween for a theft from a construction site.

The ACSO reports that sometime between the evening of Oct. 28 and morning of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person’s entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

You can read the Facebook post here.

