Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a bye week, James Madison football returns to the field on Saturday when the Dukes take on Louisville.

JMU is facing one of the toughest teams in the ACC. Louisville is coming off a 48-21 victory over Wake Forest, a game that saw the Cardinals force eight turnovers and eight sacks against a top ten squad.

“They’re playing at an extremely high level,” said James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti. “They’re playing like a top seven team in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Dukes are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After winning its first five contests as an FBS team, the Dukes dropped two in a row against Sun Belt opponents, including a 26-12 homecoming loss against Marshall.

In their final season as FCS team in 2021, the Dukes led the country in turnover margin (+1.55) and turnovers (7). Cignetti expressed the importance of ball security this weekend against the Cardinals.

“It’s an emphasis... we practice ball security drills every Tuesday before practice,” he said. “We just have to protect the ball better.”

For the second time this season, JMU will be playing on national television. Kickoff against Louisville is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

