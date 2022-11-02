Eagles explode on offense, prepare to host ODAC rival Washington and Lee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles are gearing up for their final home game of the 2022 regular season when they host ODAC rival Washington and Lee.

Bridgewater is coming off a dominant 52-28 win over Ferrum. Over the past few weeks, the Eagles have evolved on offense. After scoring only seven points in week seven, Bridgewater racked up 666 yards of total offense in week nine.

Eagles quarterbacks Malcolm Anderson and Jaylen Wood combined for 409 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Panthers.

“The quarterback position was a role that needed to play better,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “To play the way that Malcolm and Jaylen did this past weekend, should bring them confidence going into another big game this week.”

The Eagles are 7-1, including a 4-1 mark in ODAC play. Bridgewater dropped last year’s contest against Washington and Lee 17-0. However, the group of Eagles is vastly different this season.

“Our morale is pretty high,” said Lemn. “It should be. Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, we’ve had a great year.”

Bridgewater will be looking for its fifth ODAC win of 2022 when the Eagles host Washington and Lee on Saturday at 2 p.m.

