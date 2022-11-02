No gas found after evacuation at Hopewell school

Earlier Wednesday, the school division said there was a “strong gas” smell in the building.
Earlier Wednesday, the school division said there was a “strong gas” smell in the building.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A backup battery system in a server room was the cause of a smell that forced the evacuation of Hopewell High School on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, the school division said there was a “strong gas” smell in the building.

“Bus service is being provided as soon as possible and students can be dismissed from their normal locations outside the school,” the school division posted on Facebook.

The school is allowing students to pick up their belongings between 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“The area is now being ventilated and monitored through the afternoon to ensure that it is resolved,” Hopewell City Schools said. “School will resume on time tomorrow.”

