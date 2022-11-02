Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America

Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is expected to make landfall in Belize.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the western Caribbean as it heads for an expected landfall in Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Wednesday morning.

The storm’s center was about 100 miles (165 kilometers) east-southeast of Belize City and moving west at 15 mph (24 kph).

Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Belize later Wednesday, cross over to northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Va police
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Traffic crash I-81N, Rockingham County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford
This was in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary...
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a minor.
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor

Latest News

FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will...
Here’s how to score a free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Washington Commanders
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia