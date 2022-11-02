Valley store owner says many customers are getting started on holiday shopping

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays get closer, many people have already started gift shopping, or they’re gearing up for it.

With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety. One local store owner said there’s a common concern among shoppers in her store.

“Some people are a little bit concerned about supply chain issues. I feel very comfortable where we’re at with the books that we have and still the new releases that have yet to come,” said Sandi Cararo, owner of The Book Dragon Shop.

Cararo said books are very special gifts. They last forever, they can be loaned out and new books come out every week. On top of that, she said her shop has not seen the same impacts from inflation that many other industries have.

“The cool thing is books have not really gone up in price. They’ve pretty much stayed the same price.”

Even if it’s not books you’re looking for, Cararo said try to spend locally when you can.

“Shopping local keeps your dollars in the community. When it’s in the community, it helps other people. It’s not just helping the business that you shopped at, it’s helping everyone else, too,” she said.

Not only do your dollars stay local, but many shops put a personal touch on their items. For example, the Book Dragon Shop offers free gift wrapping.

Cararo suggests if you’re not quite ready to start shopping, start window shopping and getting ideas.

Money saving expert Trae Bodge said preparation is key in saving.

“Shoppers should try to stay organized with a list of gift recipients, gift ideas, a budget for each. We will see a lot of sales coming and going. The more organized you are, the better,” said Bodge.

