Valley store owner says many customers are getting started on holiday shopping

With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety.
With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a...
With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays get closer, many people have already started gift shopping, or they’re gearing up for it.

With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety. One local store owner said there’s a common concern among shoppers in her store.

“Some people are a little bit concerned about supply chain issues. I feel very comfortable where we’re at with the books that we have and still the new releases that have yet to come,” said Sandi Cararo, owner of The Book Dragon Shop.

Cararo said books are very special gifts. They last forever, they can be loaned out and new books come out every week. On top of that, she said her shop has not seen the same impacts from inflation that many other industries have.

“The cool thing is books have not really gone up in price. They’ve pretty much stayed the same price.”

Even if it’s not books you’re looking for, Cararo said try to spend locally when you can.

“Shopping local keeps your dollars in the community. When it’s in the community, it helps other people. It’s not just helping the business that you shopped at, it’s helping everyone else, too,” she said.

Not only do your dollars stay local, but many shops put a personal touch on their items. For example, the Book Dragon Shop offers free gift wrapping.

Cararo suggests if you’re not quite ready to start shopping, start window shopping and getting ideas.

Money saving expert Trae Bodge said preparation is key in saving.

“Shoppers should try to stay organized with a list of gift recipients, gift ideas, a budget for each. We will see a lot of sales coming and going. The more organized you are, the better,” said Bodge.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Va police
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
This was in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary...
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a minor.
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor

Latest News

At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.
Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.
Bob Wease one of the Valley’s baseball legends is set to step away from the sport. On Wednesday...
Bob Wease sells Harrisonburg Turks after 32 years of ownership
Gloucestershire old spots enjoying pumpkins at Farm Crossing farms in Bridgewater
Farms looking for pumpkins after Halloween for animals
Program Director and CRNA Johanna Newman said there is a major shortage of CRNAs all over the...
MBU’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program underway, addressing staffing needs