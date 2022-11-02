Veterans Day Parade in Staunton happening Nov. 5

The parade cutoff is on Lewis street but the fun is not at ease after the last band marches.
The parade cutoff is on Lewis street but the fun is not at ease after the last band marches.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Veterans Day Parade is back after two years and Staunton’s Rotary Club says the turnout anticipation is high.

“Everyone lines Beverly Street, there will be hundreds of people lined up cheering on all of our veterans,” Veterans Day Parade Chair Frank Strassler said.

The parade will have much to see but it will be starting in a different direction.

The parade is scheduled to line up on Market St. then head west on Beverly St. for its stroll and salute to veterans.

Strassler says moving the starting line helps with the parade’s flow.

People should prepare for a celebration surrounded with music nonetheless.

“They will get to see many large marching bands such as as well as Fishburne, and the Augusta County Mass Band, the Phi of bus loads of students coming from Augusta County as well as the Staunton High School Band,” Strassler said.

The parade cutoff is on Lewis St. but the fun is not done after the last band marches.

“The VFW Club in Staunton is inviting everyone to come for lunch after the parade,” Strassler said.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Recommended parking is at the Wharf parking lot or the city’s parking garage as Staunton Police will have Beverly St. completely blocked off.

