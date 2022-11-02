Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers.

Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim said minutes before, two Black males in a light-colored sedan blocked him from driving onto Forest Road from the store. The robbers forced the victim from his car at gunpoint.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5 Virginia with license plate 56504HM (attached picture is of a similar car), has not been recovered; nor has the carjackers’ car, possibly a white Toyota Camry or Avalon 4-door sedan.

Surveillance photo of car driven by carjackers in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Surveillance photo of car driven by carjackers in Bedford County... 11.2.22

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Anyone in the Ashwood Park, Gables and Spring Creek area with any video footage connected to this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

