Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.

At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.
At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) reports unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley is better than the state as a whole. Harrisonburg stands at 2.5 percent, while Augusta County’s is at 2.2 percent, according to numbers collected in Sept.

VEC economists say the change comes from record-high job openings in the what they call the Valley’s industrial diverse economy.

“As the economy has revived in 2022, you have a lot of people filling these lost leisure hospitality, I mean restaurants, hotels, things like that. That’s where this vitality is coming from,” VEC Senior Economist Timothy Aylor said.

At this pace, the VEC says unemployment rates are approaching pre-pandemic conditions.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Va police
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
This was in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary...
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a minor.
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor

Latest News

Heading into the holiday season the flu has put a dent in the supply of turkeys with around 8...
Bird flu impacting turkey supply ahead of holiday season
The parade cutoff is on Lewis street but the fun is not at ease after the last band marches.
Veterans Day Parade in Staunton happening Nov. 5
Bob Wease one of the Valley’s baseball legends is set to step away from the sport. On Wednesday...
Bob Wease sells Harrisonburg Turks after 32 years of ownership
Gloucestershire old spots enjoying pumpkins at Farm Crossing farms in Bridgewater
Farms looking for pumpkins after Halloween for animals