WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two two teams that are undefeated in district play.

The Falcons will host Strasburg in a battle between two of the strongest rosters in the area. Both squads will compete for a chance to go 9-1 in the regular season. Central is 4-0 in the Shenandoah District while the Rams boast a 5-0 mark in the Bull Run District.

These teams last met in 2021, when the Falcons won 35-7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Central High School.

