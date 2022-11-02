WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two two teams that are undefeated in district play.

The Falcons will host Strasburg in a battle between two of the strongest rosters in the area. Both squads will compete for a chance to go 9-1 in the regular season. Central is 4-0 in the Shenandoah District while the Rams boast a 5-0 mark in the Bull Run District.

These teams last met in 2021, when the Falcons won 35-7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Traffic crash I-81N, Rockingham County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford
From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a minor.
Waynesboro man pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in locating runaway juvenile
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

Latest News

High School Volleyball Region Tournaments
High School Volleyball Region Tournaments
The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three...
Eagles explode on offense, prepare to host ODAC rival Washington and Lee
James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.
Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road
Rhett Andersen
From the Bench to the Big House: The Rhett Andersen Story