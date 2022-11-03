43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January

Call your loan servicer now to avoid long wait times
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are among the 43 million Americans who will resume student loan payments next year, experts said now is the time to contact your loan servicer as help lines are expected to be clogged during the relaunch.

Cecilia Clark with NerdWallet said to start building payments back into your budget so you are prepared for January. “If you have been making payments this whole time, continue to do so,” Clark said. “But if you haven’t, now is the time to start and set that money aside, maybe in a high yield savings account to make sure that when the payments roll back around, you’ll be able to get back in there seamlessly.”

Clark said now is also the time to reach out to verify your contact and banking information, as well as letting them know if you are worried about being able to make your payments.

She said that if you qualify for student loan forgiveness, your payment may change when it resumes.

Clark explained that student loan forgiveness funds will be taken off of your total balance, then your payments will be recalculated. Most people will see a smaller payment.

Until then, Clark suggested using your old payment amount to make your budget.

If you are still worried that you cannot make the payment, consider switching to an income-driven repayment plan. Consult with a professional to see if this option is right for you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports an armed standoff at New Hope Road took place on Nov. 1
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Generic police lights
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
FILE: Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students

Latest News

Pamella Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse, and a judge...
Woman gets life in prison for 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s murder
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine issues
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
The Blackwells are a blended family from Mount Sidney who were involved in a crash on Aug. 4.
Valley family sending thanks to the community who came to their aid