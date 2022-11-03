All aboard the Santa Express!

Santa Claus is taking time to enjoy the sites of the Shenandoah Valley on the Santa Express.
Courtesy of Buckingham Branch Railroad(Buckingham Branch Railroad)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Santa Claus is taking time to enjoy the sites of the Shenandoah Valley on the Santa Express!

The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering a new excursion in time for the holiday season. Families will be able to take a beautiful trip around the Valley with the one and only St. Nick.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Nov. 2 at noon, and most of them sold within the first day. The tickets are $60 a person, but babies two or younger can sit on a parent’s lap for free.

The trip is 40 minutes, and in that time passengers will enjoy time with Santa, holiday music, seasonal decor, cookies and hot chocolate.

“Ticket went on sale yesterday at noon. We had over 600 people trying to get tickets when the site first went up. It ended up crashing the site and got it back up,” said Buckingham Branch Railroad President Steve Powell. “We sold over 50% of the tickets in the first hour. In the first 24 hours we’ve sold 75% of the tickets, so only 25% of the tickets are still left.”

The Virginia Scenic Railway opened in August, and Powell said it’s been very popular for locals, but many have traveled from out of town to take a ride.

“A lot of people who have purchased tickets are from New York City. We also have a lot from the D.C. area, Richmond, Norfolk, Roanoke. We’re getting a broad audience,” Powell said.

To check out availability and buy tickets, click here.

