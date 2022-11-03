Auto collision repair processes continue to be more costly and lengthy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the time of the year when deer collisions are more common and the busiest time of year for auto body shops.

The months of October, Nov. and Dec. are during mating season, which means more deer are out and about.

Getting repairs or buying a new vehicle continues to be more costly and also timely. This is due to the continued supply chain issues and shortages in labor. Parts are harder to find, driving up the price, and making a more painful hit to your wallet.

Isaac Hall from Autobody Pro Shop in Rockingham County said about 60 percent of the vehicles they see that come in due to deer collisions end up in a total loss.

Hall said his body shop is booked into 2023 already.

There are ways to at least have some damage control if you are put in a situation of hitting a deer.

“Go against your gut instinct and actually commit to hitting the deer. We see a lot of safety concern as well as more damage when people follow what their instincts say to avoid the impact,” Hall said.

Swerving to dodge a crossing deer could create even more trouble. It could cause you to hit something else or another person on the road.

Since the collision repair process is lengthy, Hall recommends having a substantial amount of rental coverage for the added you may have with a rental car.

In the event that a car is totaled, the process is also very difficult. Hall said when people total their vehicles, they typically have to settle for cars they don’t like in today’s market. With new cars not on car lots, the only real option is to buy a used vehicle if you want to own something immediately.

The key message here is to be careful during deer season as striking a deer carries more consequences now than before.

