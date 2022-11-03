Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call

In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been done to help her daughter, Gabby Petito. (Source: KUTV/CNN)
(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moah, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

“There are there are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and it keeps happening,” Schmidt said.

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.(Source: Moab Police Department/CNN)

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her, CNN reported.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest several weeks later after a massive search. Authorities said she was strangled

Laundrie went missing in Florida nature preserve. His body was found in mid-October.

He took his own life and admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

