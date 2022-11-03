HCPS school board candidates speak at forum ahead of Election Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for seats on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) board participated in a forum on Wednesday to share their views on issues plaguing city schools.

Obie Hill, Andy Kohen, and Kristen Loflin are current members of the board seeking re-election, while Corin Jackson and Emma Phillips are newcomers. The five candidates are vying for three seats.

At Wednesday’s forum, one of the topics addressed was student and parental rights. The topic was paired with whether the candidates would support Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policies on transgender and non-binary students if it goes into effect.

Hill and Jackson approved of the policy expressing that it encourages family engagement and supports parents. Jackson added that HCPS should respect decisions made by the family if they decide to transition their child’s name or preferred gender.

Kohen, Loflin, and Phillip stood in opposition to the policies saying students are the board’s main focus and are at the forefront of every decision.

For their closing statements, the candidates were asked what they thought was the most consequential issue barrier in HCPS. They all agreed inequity was the big issue but they each differed in possible solutions.

“One of the things that is a great predictor of graduation rates is being involved in extracurricular and co-curricular activities. The bus driver shortage that we’ve experienced across the country has had a huge impact on our students being able to participate,” Loflin said.

“We.. our students are potentially.. they run the risk of being politicized. We need to keep the politics outside of the schools and keep the focus on education for our students because our Black, our brown, and are students with disabilities are suffering,” Hill said.

“Challenges of treating everyone equitably can be better met if we had financial resources to better enable us to do that, but when teachers have to do more than what one would ordinarily expect them to do, it’s hard,” Kohen said.

“It is installed in our kids that because of the color of their skin they’re not going to achieve well. If we can eliminate that barrier, if we can eliminate that division and say all kids will do well, I think that’s important,” Jackson said.

“We need to intentionally go after those areas of inequity and to make sure that they all have the opportunity to access all the wonderful things we have in our schools. If students can’t access that, we’re doing them a disservice.” Phillips said.

School resource officers, the teacher pay gap, and book bans were other topics discussed.

To watch the full forum, click here.

