Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school bus driver has been charged after a crash sends two people, including a child to the hospital Thursday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road for the report of a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.

The school division says the bus was heading to Wilder Middle School at at the time of the crash.

Police also say students were on board, and one student was taken to the hospital at the request of their parent. That child has minor injuries.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the bus was turning left onto Harvie Road from Reynolds Road when the crash happened. The bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.

