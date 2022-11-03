HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this subject or this case, please contact Ofc. Argiro at 540-437-0674 or Kevin.Argiro@harrisonburgva.gov

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.