HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction

HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.
HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this subject or this case, please contact Ofc. Argiro at 540-437-0674 or Kevin.Argiro@harrisonburgva.gov

