Now to November: a recap of October’s weather and November stats

OCTOBER

October began with the remnants of Hurricane Ian bringing a damp weekend and cloud cover. But besides that, during the month, rain was hard to come by. While this is the season things start to dry out, the month of October was rather dry. In Harrisonburg, the average rainfall in October is 2.50″. Overall, we’re down 1-2″+ across the area for the month of October.

If you look at our rainfall the last 30 days, we're down a good 1-2" across the area

At least with the fog and dew that's adding a tiny bit of moisture but nothing significant.

No big rain in sight right now but watching potential around mid-month

The month of October also brought some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in months. In fact, in the first five days of the month, the high temperature never even reached 60 degrees! The Canaan Valley got as low as 15° on the morning of October 10th.

The colder air for most of October did lead to more vibrant foliage for the area this year.

October 2022 also brought the first snowflakes of the season for the Allegheny mountains. On October 19th, an upper level area of low pressure system brought upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies, and light snow as far east as some of our West Virginia locations west of Route 220. Light snow also fell in Monterey and part of Highland County.

Flurries and light snow on Rt. 33 on the Pendleton/Randolph line!

NOVEMBER

The month kicked off with a foggy morning, after a cool and damp Halloween. The first week of November is forecast to be warm and have several days of well-above average temperatures.

The average high temperature in November is 56°. However, in 1935 the hottest high temperature for the month was recorded at 84°. While temperatures in the 80s have happened in November, it is rare. Only six instances have been recorded.

The first week of November is also expected to be rather dry but a stark contrast to October as the first half of November overall will be above average with temperatures.

The average rainfall is 2.60″, but the wettest November on record was in 1985 where Staunton recorded 11.85″ of rain.

