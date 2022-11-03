Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area

Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues.

In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.

“You cannot make a call out, you may receive a call but you can not talk. Texting is a little more reliable but it’s poor at best, whatever they’ve done with their tower they need to fix it so the signal is back over in this area also,” said Rockingham County District One Supervisor Dewey Ritchie who lives in the area.

Ritchie said he has heard from many people in the area who have all been dealing with the same issues for the last week.

“To us, it’s become a safety issue. People depend on their cell phones more so now than ever before because they’re out in this rural area of the county by themselves,” he said.

Ritchie said the lack of service is also a big problem for people who need to use their phones for work.

“All the business is conducted over a cell phone, a tremendous amount of information they need in their daily lives is on their cell phones. This is lost by not being able to communicate or receive communication,” he said.

Customers dealing with the problem said that it has also been very difficult for them to get answers from T-Mobile about what is happening.

“We have no control, we’re at their mercy. They have been a good provider, it’s just now with whatever is going on in their company with how they’re directing their signals, it’s got us out of the signal,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie said the County’s Information Technology department has been in contact with T-Mobile about the issue.

T-Mobile did not respond when contacted for comment on the situation on Wednesday or Thursday. After the initial problems in early October, it sent the following statement to WHSV.

T-Mobile is currently performing upgrades in the area, and we apologize for any impacts some customers may experience. The upgrades are expected to be completed very soon and will provide customers with 5G service.

