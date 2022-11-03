Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies learned that there was an assault, which led to someone brandishing a firearm and possibly shooting it. The suspected three men involved had left the scene.

Just minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going.

The sheriff’s office said around Senedo Road and Harmony Lane, two passengers got out of the car and ran off. The driver continued into the town of Woodstock where police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros, of Harrisonburg, was arrested.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office found the other two men who had run off, and both Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix and Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros were taken into custody.

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros is facing the following charges:

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

46.2-817-Felony Eluding

46.2-852-Reckless Driving

18.2-266-DUI

18.2-249.1-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

46.2-300- Driving Without a License

18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

18.2-42-Assault by a Mob

18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix is facing the following charges:

Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

18.2-42-Assault by a Mob

18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros is facing the following charge:

Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

