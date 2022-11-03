Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit.
The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies learned that there was an assault, which led to someone brandishing a firearm and possibly shooting it. The suspected three men involved had left the scene.
Just minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going.
The sheriff’s office said around Senedo Road and Harmony Lane, two passengers got out of the car and ran off. The driver continued into the town of Woodstock where police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.
Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros, of Harrisonburg, was arrested.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office found the other two men who had run off, and both Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix and Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros were taken into custody.
Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros is facing the following charges:
46.2-817-Felony Eluding
46.2-852-Reckless Driving
18.2-266-DUI
18.2-249.1-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
46.2-300- Driving Without a License
18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping
18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement
18.2-42-Assault by a Mob
18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon
18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance
Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix is facing the following charges:
18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping
18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement
18.2-42-Assault by a Mob
18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon
18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance
Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros is facing the following charge:
18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement
