Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies learned that there was an assault, which led to someone brandishing a firearm and possibly shooting it. The suspected three men involved had left the scene.

Just minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going.

The sheriff’s office said around Senedo Road and Harmony Lane, two passengers got out of the car and ran off. The driver continued into the town of Woodstock where police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros, of Harrisonburg, was arrested.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office found the other two men who had run off, and both Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix and Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros were taken into custody.

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros is facing the following charges:

Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros
Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

46.2-817-Felony Eluding

46.2-852-Reckless Driving

18.2-266-DUI

18.2-249.1-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

46.2-300- Driving Without a License

18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

18.2-42-Assault by a Mob

18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix is facing the following charges:

Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix
Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

18.2-47-Abduction/Kidnapping

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

18.2-42-Assault by a Mob

18.2-57-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

18.2-308.4-Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros is facing the following charge:

Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros
Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

18.2-164-Preventing another from Summoning Law Enforcement

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports an armed standoff at New Hope Road took place on Nov. 1
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Generic police lights
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
FILE: Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Nov 3
Stephanie Penn's Nov 3
Police say the school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
Henrico school bus driver charged after crash sends 2 people to hospital
HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham earns award for efforts to end family homelessness
Harrisonburg organization earns award for work to end family homelessness