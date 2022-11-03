Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend

When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.
When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.(Tumi-1983 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.

Tobia said checking your smoke alarms can be a parallel activity to changing your clocks. Not having working smoke alarms can be deadly.

“50 percent of the people that die in structure fires had no functioning smoke alarm. 50 percent. Half the people who are dying in fires don’t have functioning smoke alarms so the criticality of having those smoke alarms cannot be overstated,” said Tobia.

You can find smoke alarms at hardware stores and can also receive them by calling the Harrisonburg Fire Department. They will provide and install a smoke alarm for free.

Tobia said it’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide alarm as well.

When installing smoke alarms, Tobia said to have one inside your sleeping area and one outside of your sleeping area. He said a common mistake people make is installing smoke alarms in the kitchen. This will trigger the alarm more when cooking and can just get annoying.

Another note is that if you hear a beep on your smoke alarm every 10-15 seconds, it means the battery is low and needs to be changed.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports an armed standoff at New Hope Road took place on Nov. 1
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Generic police lights
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
FILE: Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students

Latest News

Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major...
Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area
Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert (middle) talks with Shenandoah County Schools...
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
Now on 3: Elkton Mayoral Election
Now on 3: Elkton Mayoral Election
Autobody Pro Shop in Rockingham County is seen increase workloads due to supply chain issues
Auto collision repair processes continue to be more costly and lengthy