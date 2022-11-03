Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.

Tobia said checking your smoke alarms can be a parallel activity to changing your clocks. Not having working smoke alarms can be deadly.

“50 percent of the people that die in structure fires had no functioning smoke alarm. 50 percent. Half the people who are dying in fires don’t have functioning smoke alarms so the criticality of having those smoke alarms cannot be overstated,” said Tobia.

You can find smoke alarms at hardware stores and can also receive them by calling the Harrisonburg Fire Department. They will provide and install a smoke alarm for free.

Tobia said it’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide alarm as well.

When installing smoke alarms, Tobia said to have one inside your sleeping area and one outside of your sleeping area. He said a common mistake people make is installing smoke alarms in the kitchen. This will trigger the alarm more when cooking and can just get annoying.

Another note is that if you hear a beep on your smoke alarm every 10-15 seconds, it means the battery is low and needs to be changed.

