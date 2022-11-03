Warmer weekend ahead

Few spotty showers over the weekend
Morning Weather Forecast
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Sunny for the afternoon, and it will be a beautiful day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s under clear skies. Chilly overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog and haze overnight.

FRIDAY: Areas of fog and haze to start. Likely not lifting until between 8-10am. Then sunny and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and very comfortable, warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s with increasing clouds. A nice night for Friday night football. Clear and pleasantly cool but still in the 60s early evening. Pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Areas of fog overnight.

SATURDAY: Clouds and drizzle. Patchy fog to start the day but a breeze should help to mix that out early. Mostly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Turning breezy for the day. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty showers. No washout. Mild and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A beautiful start to the weekend. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

**Don’t forget to set any manual clocks back an hour overnight Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning**

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy. Still warm for the day with peeks of sunshine in the afternoon A nice fall day with highs around 70 for our West Virginia locations. In the low to mid 70s for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield, WV. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s and cool overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A very comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Increasing clouds and lows in the low to mid 40s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the low 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures into the 50s and chilly overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports an armed standoff at New Hope Road took place on Nov. 1
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Generic police lights
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft
Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part...
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
FILE: Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 3
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 3
Aubrey's Forecast November 2nd
Aubrey's forecast November 2nd
Aubrey's Forecast November 2nd
Aubrey's Forecast November 2nd
Gloucestershire old spots enjoying pumpkins at Farm Crossing farms in Bridgewater
Farms looking for pumpkins after Halloween for animals