Warmer weekend ahead

THURSDAY: Sunny for the afternoon, and it will be a beautiful day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s under clear skies. Chilly overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog and haze overnight.

FRIDAY: Areas of fog and haze to start. Likely not lifting until between 8-10am. Then sunny and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and very comfortable, warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s with increasing clouds. A nice night for Friday night football. Clear and pleasantly cool but still in the 60s early evening. Pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Areas of fog overnight.

SATURDAY: Clouds and drizzle. Patchy fog to start the day but a breeze should help to mix that out early. Mostly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Turning breezy for the day. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty showers. No washout. Mild and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A beautiful start to the weekend. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

**Don’t forget to set any manual clocks back an hour overnight Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning**

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy. Still warm for the day with peeks of sunshine in the afternoon A nice fall day with highs around 70 for our West Virginia locations. In the low to mid 70s for the Valley as well as Petersburg and Moorefield, WV. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s and cool overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A very comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Increasing clouds and lows in the low to mid 40s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the low 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures into the 50s and chilly overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

