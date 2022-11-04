Alzheimer’s Association sees positive trials with new medications

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s continues.

Clinical trials continue for new medications to help slow the progression of the disease.

“In September we saw another encouraging result come out from another drug, Lecanemab,” Joanne Snyder, community development for the Alzheimer’s Association said.

There is one medication already on the market which has been FDA-approved.

“These are different drugs but the same classification and what they do is they address the underlying biology of the disease process so they’re not gonna reverse or stop the disease but they will make sure to intercept and interact before symptoms so it’s really important people have an early diagnosis,” Snyder said.

It doesn’t stop there, clinical trials continue to push the best medications to the FDA.

”The exciting thing is there are additional clinical trials going on and we are expecting three more medications to come out within the next year so it’s a very exciting time for us and you know its a time for us where we feel like we finally have hope,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the biggest factor in getting these treatments is early detection of the disease.

“If you’re given a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or another dementia a lot of people don’t know and they don’t know what the next steps are so that’s where we come in to try and help people with that,” Snyder said.

The research and development of these trial medications cant be done without the help of fundraising.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening Saturday at JMU’s U-Park. The walk begins at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

If you would like to sign up, join a team or just donate you can visit alz.org/cwva. Donations for the walk can be made until Dec 31.

If you are a caregiver of someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or have been diagnosed yourself you can always call the 24/7 hotline of the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.