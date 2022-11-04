Augusta Co-Op general manager to retire after 34 years

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin McLaren is retiring as Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau General Manager after 34 years of leadership. The Co-Op has many functions for farm supply and McLaren witnessed the company’s brand and success grow firsthand.

“We’ve expanded our market territory, added products and services to better serve our customers and patrons Our sales growth has tripled in the last 10 or 15 years,” McLaren said.

The decision was made for 15-year employee and current Assistant General Manager Brad Brown to take over the reins after a six-month nationwide search.

2023 will be McLaren’s last year and he will spend it continually improving Augusta Value’s efficiency from retail sales to the feed mill.

“We have a tremendous staff of people at Augusta Co-Op, some of the best people in the agriculture industry as well as the retail industry, marketing, and advertising. I’m very fortunate to work with these people on a daily basis. The Co-Op is in good hands going forward,” McLaren said.

Augusta Value has only had five general managers in its company history since its opening in 1929. McLaren is ready to leave the company in great shape for the next hundred years.

