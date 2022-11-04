Augusta Co-Op general manager to retire after 34 years

Augusta Value has only had five general managers in its company history since it's opening in...
Augusta Value has only had five general managers in its company history since it's opening in 1929.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin McLaren is retiring as Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau General Manager after 34 years of leadership. The Co-Op has many functions for farm supply and McLaren witnessed the company’s brand and success grow firsthand.

“We’ve expanded our market territory, added products and services to better serve our customers and patrons Our sales growth has tripled in the last 10 or 15 years,” McLaren said.

The decision was made for 15-year employee and current Assistant General Manager Brad Brown to take over the reins after a six-month nationwide search.

2023 will be McLaren’s last year and he will spend it continually improving Augusta Value’s efficiency from retail sales to the feed mill.

“We have a tremendous staff of people at Augusta Co-Op, some of the best people in the agriculture industry as well as the retail industry, marketing, and advertising. I’m very fortunate to work with these people on a daily basis. The Co-Op is in good hands going forward,” McLaren said.

Augusta Value has only had five general managers in its company history since its opening in 1929. McLaren is ready to leave the company in great shape for the next hundred years.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
police lights
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side...
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
The Blackwells are a blended family from Mount Sidney who were involved in a crash on Aug. 4.
Valley family sending thanks to the community who came to their aid

Latest News

Clinical trials continue for new medications to help slow the progression of the disease.
Alzheimer’s Association sees positive trials with new medications
Rep. Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis: Top Priorities
Rep. Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis: Top Priorities
Rep. Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis: Education
Rep. Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis: Education
The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and...
Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses