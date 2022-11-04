PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PCSO reports look-alike gun found at Page County High School on Friday. (Page County Sheriff's...
PCSO reports look-alike gun found at Page County High School on Friday. (Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon.

School administrators and SROs acted quickly to ensure that no students or staff members were in danger at any time.

PCSO said they consulted with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, and appropriate criminal charges were placed against the individual responsible.

You can read the full Facebook post by the PCSO here.

