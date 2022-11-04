Christmas Wonderland fundraising for the gift of summer camp

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The countdown is on for Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland in Waynesboro. It’s the farm’s biggest fundraiser for “Camp Light.”

Last year, 204 at-risk youth and people with special needs attended the camp. Organizers hope as many people possible come out to to Christmas Wonderful so they can help expand the gift of summer camp.

“We realize our kids are aging out so we’re excited for the opportunity for adults to come also. We currently run day camp programs and are working toward overnight stay facilities.” Creative Works Farm Executive Director Scott Balsley said.

Tickets are more than halfway sold out Tickets for the Christmas Wonderland, even with another weekend added.

Those who donate $300 will also get an exclusive ornament as a reminder of their generosity.

