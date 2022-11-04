Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and parades are in full swing.

Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) just wrapped up a busy fall for the city, and winter is stacking up to be the same.

“It’s busy. Something is always on the way and we’re always preparing for the next thing,” said Greg Beam, Executive Director of SDDA.

This year, a group of business owners are bringing back a popular event - Sparkles and Sweets. Sparkles and Sweets is traditionally hosted by SDDA, but with all of their events, they weren’t able to take it on this year. That event is set for Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

“These business owners got together and they are relaunching sparkles and sweets, which will take place Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 6 pm in downtown Staunton – a kick off to the holidays in Downtown Staunton,” said Beam.

A few businesses, like Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company, have closed their doors for good, and a few new ones, like Accordia, have opened up.

“Downtown Staunton as always is changing. We’re having to say goodbye to a couple of our business owners that have been down here for quite sometime. We wish them well on their next chapters,” said Beam. “The good news is we have several new businesses that are going to be arriving, opening their doors in the next couple of weeks, so those folks are busy preparing for customers.”

Everyone is having to take a closer look at budgets and spending, and local businesses are no different.

“Whether you’re a family or a business owner, and our business owners, they have their families, it’s tough for everyone right now, still recovering from the pandemic, going into the holidays. We encourage folks to continue to shop and support local,” he said.

Beam said the holidays are a great time to check out downtown Staunton. There’s Sparkles and Sweets, the Christmas Parade and Small Business Saturday.

“Small business Saturday is coming up at the end of the month, the Saturday after thanksgiving. If you haven’t been downtown, we’d love for you to come downtown and support some of our many wonderful businesses that are here.”

Other new additions to Staunton include Burrow and Vine, Sweet Addie’s and Remedy Burger.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming events:

Veterans Day Parade: Saturday, Nov. 5

Sparkles and Sweets: Friday, Nov. 11

Christmas Parade: Monday, Nov. 28

