EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Strasburg vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and Central are preparing to meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Both teams are 8-1 while posting unbeaten records in district play. Central leads the Bull Run District with a 4-0 stint while Strasburg co-leads the Shenandoah District with a 5-0 mark.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.