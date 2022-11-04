Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

Harrisonburg City Hall voting.
Harrisonburg City Hall voting.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information.

This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth.

Tomorrow is the last day of early voting in Virginia, and the only place that Harrisonburg voters can vote on Saturday is at Harrisonburg City Hall on 409 South Main Street.

The only day that voters would go to their polling location is on election day which is Tuesday November Eighth.

