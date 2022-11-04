JMU Football Opponent Report: Louisville
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to face Louisville Saturday night.
JMU Football Opponent Report - Louisville
2022 Record: 5-3 Overall (3-3 ACC)
Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (4th Season - 23-22 Overall)
Player to Watch: Malik Cunningham - Running Back (1254 total yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)
Series History: Teams have never played one another
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.