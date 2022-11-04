HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to face Louisville Saturday night.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Louisville

2022 Record: 5-3 Overall (3-3 ACC)

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (4th Season - 23-22 Overall)

Player to Watch: Malik Cunningham - Running Back (1254 total yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)

Series History: Teams have never played one another

