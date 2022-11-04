Kate Collins Middle School evacuated for smoke in a classroom

Kate Collins Middle School Waynesboro
Kate Collins Middle School Waynesboro(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students and staff at Kate Collins Middle School were evacuated Friday morning after a heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned.

According to Waynesboro Public Schools, the malfunction created smoke in a classroom and everyone was immediately evacuated. The Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department were able to clear the building, and everyone was able to return to class.

No one was injured.

