Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”(Walmart/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back by popular demand this holiday season.

The sweet treat debuted last year when Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie teamed up to turn the fan-favorite snack into an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”

For the second year in a row, pints will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1 and will cost $2.50.

According to a press release, since the ice cream sold out quickly last year, Little Debbie is doubling up on the number of pints shipped to all Walmart stores this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has 114 gates and served more than 43 million...
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
police lights
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
HPD looking for puppy believed to be taken from Puppy City LLC.
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
The Blackwells are a blended family from Mount Sidney who were involved in a crash on Aug. 4.
Valley family sending thanks to the community who came to their aid
Generic police lights
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
FILE - In this image taken from video, a South Korean Air Force F15K fighter jet takes off Oct....
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit