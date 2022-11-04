Preserving the first Air Force One

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Almost 80 years ago, a plane took flight for the first time with an important passenger; the President.

After many years and many flights, the plane was left in the desert to fade away and become lost to history.

That is, until it was taken in by Dynamic Aviation for preservation and restoration to its former glory.

Everyone knows Air Force One is the callsign for the President’s plane, but most people don’t know the story of the very first plane to bear that designation, and the people who sat in its seats.

From Dwight D. Eisenhower to Queen Elizabeth II, many well-known people hopped on board the Columbine and left their mark on its history.

I first heard about the plane years ago, and being interested in history, I was familiar with many of the people affiliated with its history. What I didn’t know, was that the plane could be found in my own backyard.

With equipment in one hand and a notepad in the other, I made my way to Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater to learn more about this historic aircraft.

When I got there I was greeted by Phil Douglas, who is the Executive Director for the First Air Force One, and he showed me around the hangar which houses the aircraft. Walking around the planes from various times in history really makes you appreciate where we are now, but that we shouldn’t forget about what came before.

“Our goal is to put it back together just like it was when President Eisenhower had it.” Explained Phil Douglas. “Once we get it restored, its home will be right here in Bridgewater, but it will leave to attend events all over.”

We spent the next couple of hours talking with many people who are working on various parts of the plane. I could tell that everyone was passionate about the aircraft, and they shared many cool facts with me about the history and design of the plane.

As someone who’s interested in history and aviation, I was enjoying every second of it. It’s not often you get to walk around a plane that so many well-known figures were in, or touch the same controls and buttons that they would have.

There was even a moment where I was able to walk around the plane alone and soak up the history and engineering that brought the aircraft to life.

So many innovations were made during the lifetime of the Columbine, and there aren’t many historic planes left in the world.

It’s clear to me that the plane will get the love and work it needs to regain its former glory, and everyone, including myself, is excited to see the plane take to the skies once again to serve a new purpose.

Dynamic Aviation is accepting donations to go towards the restoration of the aircraft, and you can learn more about Dynamic Aviation here.

