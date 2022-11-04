Sage Bird Cider Works to host Apple Harvest Festival

Carlson says the event was created to bring together the communtiy.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Exciting things are happening at Sage Bird Cider Works in Harrisonburg. Many of them will be on display at their Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Amberlee Carlson, one of the owners, said last year, the festival was their biggest event of the year, and they’re expecting a similar result this year.

“It’s a huge celebration of the heart of what we do, apples,” she said.

There will be apple pressing, a makers market with local vendors and businesses, and even different types of cider apples for sale. The evening will wrap up with live country music.

They will also be soft-launching a new food truck called Outskirts in the parking lot, new cider flavors and Sage Bird merch.

While a lot may be going on at the event, Carlson said the purpose of the event is to connect the community.

“Obviously, apples are important, but the community is why we do everything we do. It’s why we make cider to bring people together,” she said. “People can hang out, enjoy cider, enjoy some apples maybe they haven’t tried, and just gather together and celebrate our local products we can make here in Virginia.”

The Apple Harvest Festival goes from 11 a.m. to around 9 p.m. For the full schedule of events, click here.

